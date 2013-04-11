Shawn Finley

Alley Rats

Shawn Finley
Shawn Finley
  • Save
Alley Rats graphic novel cartoon characters gangsters vintage
Download color palette

This is a promotional poster for "Bad Like Me", an online graphic novel set in 1930's gangland Chicago. Follow the exploits of Nicky and his crew as they rob Chicago's richest banks, much to the ire of the Mayor and mobster "Big Al Calamari". It's free to read at www.badlikeme.net

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Shawn Finley
Shawn Finley

More by Shawn Finley

View profile
    • Like