Coolest 8th Grade English Teacher

design screen printing typography signage
This is a sign screen printed by hand onto a slab of wood that I made for my lovely wife's classroom. While other teachers have stenciled letters with glitter glued to a shitty piece of poster board, she's rocking this bad bitch.

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
