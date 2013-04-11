Clark

In-office display

Clark
Clark
Hire Me
  • Save
In-office display display nps office
Download color palette

Built an employee tracking / client score reporting / tweet streaming kinda display thing for a local office here in Austin. This is going to be living on a 42" panel on the wall in the main space, so I wanted it to look somewhat sharp. What do you guys think?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Clark
Clark
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Clark

View profile
    • Like