Digital Wattle - Night

Aight and here's the night shot. Each ball has a RGB controllable LED inside. Total number of solder joints - somewhere around 10 - 15 thousand. I'm now pro at soldering. We controlled the lights using DMX coming out of Madrix, which was in turn controlled by prox sensors in the base, and a few stereo mics. This was done in colab with Out of the Dark, a design collective i'm part of.