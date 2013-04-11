Digital Wattle - Night

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Aight and here's the night shot. Each ball has a RGB controllable LED inside. Total number of solder joints - somewhere around 10 - 15 thousand. I'm now pro at soldering. We controlled the lights using DMX coming out of Madrix, which was in turn controlled by prox sensors in the base, and a few stereo mics. This was done in colab with Out of the Dark, a design collective i'm part of.