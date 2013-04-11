jackson alves

Calligraphy/Lettering Chrome

jackson alves
jackson alves
Calligraphy/Lettering Chrome lettering brand logo typography brush pen calligraphy handwritten script logo
Calligraphy/Lettering made using brush pen white and black on black paper. See the video of process here: http://vimeo.com/jacksonalves/chrome
jackson alves
jackson alves

