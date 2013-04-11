James Pendergrast

Digital Wattle - Day

James Pendergrast
James Pendergrast
  • Save
Digital Wattle - Day reactive light sculpture installation vivid sydney led
Download color palette

Digital Wattle - a reactive light sculpture we did for 'Vivid Lights On!' in Sydney. To give a sense of scale, the install sits around 4 meters in height, with 450 'bulbs'. I'll upload a night shot shortly!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
James Pendergrast
James Pendergrast

More by James Pendergrast

View profile
    • Like