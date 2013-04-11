Andrew Colin Beck

E A S T

E A S T
Hey friends,
I created a little packaging system for the little documentary I made on my time at www.edenspikermann.com.

View the whole project here:
http://andrewcolinbeck.com/east.html

View video here:
https://vimeo.com/62587090

Apr 11, 2013
