Sanja Čežek

Character illustration for Ellecta Advertising

Character illustration for Ellecta Advertising ellecta character illustration octopus cute small purple portfolio ipad sanjchek design vector character design vector illustration adobe illustrator
Character development I have done for Ellecta Advertising. There are five octopus illustrations that show each field this company works in.
More on: www.ellecta.rs

