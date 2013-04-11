Sanja Čežek

XX Chromosome Logo

Sanja Čežek
Sanja Čežek
  • Save
XX Chromosome Logo logo branding identity project book chromosome fashion sanjchek design xx chromosome visual identity
Download color palette

Logo for a professional model book "XX CHROMOSOME" Launched 2013.
More info on www.facebook.com/xxchromosome

Sanja Čežek
Sanja Čežek

More by Sanja Čežek

View profile
    • Like