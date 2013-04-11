Jordan Slusher

Clarke & Friedman

Jordan Slusher
Jordan Slusher
  • Save
Clarke & Friedman brand design law entertainment horse carousel logo mark firm
Download color palette

Student project- identity for Clarke & Friedman Entertainment Law

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Jordan Slusher
Jordan Slusher

More by Jordan Slusher

View profile
    • Like