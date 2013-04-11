Jordi Picón

Jordi Picón
Jordi Picón
Bowling Icon bowling icon wood design graphics designer iphone app logo sports lights shadows 3d design
Just get surprised when a friend of me searched for "bowling icon" (as I said him) and he called me and say: hey! I found something similar to your design, what the hell, is quite similar!!! But well, the idea is different and the quality is different also. :) No problem for my side. Enjoy

Rebound of
Bowling
By Webshocker - Matjaz Valentar
Jordi Picón
Jordi Picón

