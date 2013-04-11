handsome

Design Exploration (Iteration 2.5)

Design Exploration (Iteration 2.5)
Working on the chat view for the rebounded shot.

To optimize screen real estate we split the experience of this page up into two different sections. The chat can be accessed by hitting the bottom tab on the previous shot.

More to come soon!

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Holistic design and innovation for the human experience
