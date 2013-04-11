Abbe Sublett

German Chocolate Cake Latte

German Chocolate Cake Latte coffee rebound latte chocolate choc type typography hand drawn sharpie
Big thanks to Jenny for some inspiration this morning! Sorry about the crappy cell shot I need a new one.

Rebound of
Black coffee.
By Jenny Luong
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
