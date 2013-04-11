R.A. Ray

Dice Tower Mach 4

The local game shop has agreed to sell my dice tower, so now I'm trying to get it production ready. It might not look it, but I've reworked the entire box based on the previous prototype. This, hopefully final, version is a bit shorter and the joints have more overlap in addition to some nodules to help things stay tight.

This model is from SketchUp. I wanted to test my dimensions without having to deal with foam-core again.

Rebound of
Dice Tower Material Prototype
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
