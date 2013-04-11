Yaron Schoen

Nice to meet you.

Nice to meet you.
This is mainly what I've been working on since I left Twitter. I've put a ton of heart and soul into it and am really excited to share the end product with everyone when it's ready. I'll be leaking out more screens the closer we get to launch (beta perhaps in a few weeks). The screen you see here is the first step of the sign up process. It's a real picture from the actual app that is connected to a DB and is validating.

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
