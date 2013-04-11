Mikhail Twarogowski

Grey Rock II

Mikhail Twarogowski
Mikhail Twarogowski
  • Save
Grey Rock II logo trees mountain roots monoweight misfitlogo g r literary journal publication arts
Download color palette

Another concept for the Greyrock, this one the client didn't pick, but what are ya gonna do, that's what dribble is for right?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Mikhail Twarogowski
Mikhail Twarogowski

More by Mikhail Twarogowski

View profile
    • Like