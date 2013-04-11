Carley Lee

New Typeface

Carley Lee
Carley Lee
  • Save
New Typeface typeface type typography font handwritten writing sketch pen
Download color palette

Typeface created during my spare time. Some of the letters need work, thoughts? Thinking about naming it "Burtonesque"

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Carley Lee
Carley Lee

More by Carley Lee

View profile
    • Like