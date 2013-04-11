Álvaro Laura

Thrashin'

Álvaro Laura
Álvaro Laura
  • Save
Thrashin' skateboarding illustration geometry
Download color palette

A new big-sized-geometrical-crowded-crazyness I'm trying to go through. Know the movie? Yeah! Dagger4ever!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Álvaro Laura
Álvaro Laura

More by Álvaro Laura

View profile
    • Like