Lea Vervoort

Flora pattern in progress

Lea Vervoort
Lea Vervoort
  • Save
Flora pattern in progress in progress flowers pattern nature flora sketch drawing illustration
Download color palette

A pattern I'm working on (first time pattern making!)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Lea Vervoort
Lea Vervoort

More by Lea Vervoort

View profile
    • Like