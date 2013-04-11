Thank you to Samuel Fine for inviting me to dribbble! Pressure's on so I thought I'd start with something I finished recently, my first typeface design.

Hybrida is a decorative, display font designed on the harmony between Eastern calligraphic swashes and Western Didone ligatures. You can also check it out on behance: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Hybrida-typeface/5781487

I'm excited to be a part of the dribbble community and post some of the stuff I'm working on right now!