Torch Creative

2013 NHL Stanley Cup Official Logo

Torch Creative
Torch Creative
  • Save
2013 NHL Stanley Cup Official Logo nhl hockey stanley cup shield gradients ribbon
Download color palette

The all new 2013 Stanley Cup Illustration. This new gradient, vector based illustration will be used during "on-air" spots and CMYK print applications.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Torch Creative
Torch Creative
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Torch Creative

View profile
    • Like