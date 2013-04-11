WIP for processing system

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Working on a very complex processing system for an online pharmacy. This is my 1st stab at the orders list view......with so much going on, it is tacking me a while to work out something that does not melt your brain after looking at it for more than 5 minutes. The big dominating '+' on the right are where the User can expand the row to see all the data on that order.
Sorry about the dodgy photo. Once I get the project in a more finished state the client will let me put up the pixels.