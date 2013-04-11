Rafael Serra

Kravo Typeface

Rafael Serra
Rafael Serra
  • Save
Kravo Typeface fael faeldzn cravo kravo typeface typography portugal april abril revolution revolução
Download color palette

Kravo typeface was inspired in the Portuguese Revolution and it is mainly a display typeface designed to work in titles.

Download: http://bit.ly/XSnfYH

Rafael Serra
Rafael Serra
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Rafael Serra

View profile
    • Like