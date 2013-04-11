Mike Krisza

I cartoon'd myself

illustration cartoon face head avatar red vector
Been meaning to do this for a while.
Just a little illustration of myself for use on whatever profile pics or bio pages I may need it for. The entire thing is blob brush work in illustrator.

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
