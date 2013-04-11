Daniel Marino

Harvest

Harvest harvest job web app designer
Next week I'll be joining the team at Harvest as a web app designer. I'm super excited to have the opportunity to contribute to an already awesome product that I've been using for the past four years.

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
