Nagging popup

Sometime we lose track of the time we spend in PS/Sketch or replying emails, do you think a reminder at random intervals would be a good solution or would it be too annoying?

The lovely penny farthing was provided by Luboš Volkov

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
