Skillshare Parts & Pieces

A few parts and pieces from the series of local attractions badges I've been working on as examples for my Skillshare course about drawing with basic shapes.

The class starts in 4 days and this is my last plug for it so come check it out! If you're interested in taking the course, you can use the code DRIBBBLE and save $5!

Sign Up Here: http://skl.sh/ZLMCxH

Rebound of
[GIF] New Skillshare Badges
