Moleskine Madness: Tar, Baby!

Moleskine Madness: Tar, Baby! moleskine sketchbook dinosaur stegosaurus
From my Moleskine sketchbook, drawn with Pentel Pocket Brush.

I was working on a tshirt design with a Stegosaurus, and I drew the shadow separately so I could compose it later. The shadow was below and it looked as if he was floating. That was the reason for this.

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
