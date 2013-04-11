Jas Ingram

Moleskine Madness: Space Punk

moon space spaceship mustache steampunk moleskine sketchbook
From my Moleskine sketchbook, drawn with Pentel Pocket Brush.

I don't know that this is really steampunk, but it leans that way. I guess the real star is the mustache.

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
