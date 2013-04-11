Jas Ingram

Moleskine Madness: East Cackalacky

Moleskine Madness: East Cackalacky sketchbook moleskine robot alien saucer
From my Moleskine sketchbook, drawn with Pentel Pocket Brush.

My friends East Cackalacky Ascetic Marching Death Band
http://eastcackalacky.bandcamp.com/

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
