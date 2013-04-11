Blueprint 3D trophy icon

Igor Udushlivy

Blueprint 3D is puzzle game for iPhone/iPad developed by Kostya Stankevych, published by FDG Entertainment. I created all game backgrounds, illustrations for Trophies and Achievements sections

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
