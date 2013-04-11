Patrick Bonora

Clothespin - Something to hang ideas on

Clothespin - Something to hang ideas on design icon logo red tone on tone type symbol
Icon design. Design is for a freelance designer. There are two letters hidden in the clothespin ;-)

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
