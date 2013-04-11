Sergey Shapiro

Stay Tuned

Stay Tuned calligraphy lettering custom handwriting brush pen brush-pen music album cover print design
Final version of the calligraphy based lettering for the new album cover by Russian musician and singer Alexey Evdokimov aka. L-Tune

