Marek Dvorak

European Airports - Infographic

Marek Dvorak
Marek Dvorak
  • Save
European Airports - Infographic infographic airport travel
Download color palette

Useful infographic when you wanna buy flight tickets.

To see full size go to: http://www.whichairline.com/news/Infographic%3A-Europes-cheapest-and-most-expensive-airports

Enjoy! :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Marek Dvorak
Marek Dvorak

More by Marek Dvorak

View profile
    • Like