Eric Greene

Eumom

Eric Greene
Eric Greene
  • Save
Eumom identity brand second draft
Download color palette

Second draft of this logo. New feminine colour scheme and re-worked baby and hands. Having real trouble getting the hands and baby to work. Comments welcome.

9b947311ec69dcde5f19709ff09f1870
Rebound of
Eu mom
By Eric Greene
View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Eric Greene
Eric Greene

More by Eric Greene

View profile
    • Like