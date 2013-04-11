Danny Postma

CSS3 Animated Social Buttons

CSS3 Animated Social Buttons is a collection of 30 social media buttons. The buttons contain a smooth CSS3 animation. Furthermore the buttons are fully customizable.

To celebrate my first item on CodeCanyon, I am giving away the buttons for free to the first 5 comments!

DEMO | PURCHASE ON CODECANYON

Social Button Animated
