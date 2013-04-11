Rostislav Blaha

This zeppelin has a name

This zeppelin has a name clouds steam punk airship air ship zeppelin graf zeppelin retro fan art illustration history wwii vector inkscape daisy
Lets get the battle back to the earth's atmosphere :)

Rebound of
Viper
By David Svejda
