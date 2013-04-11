Make A Card!!

Lita Mikrut

Shelter to Shelter (with Traveling Postcards) is a Women’s Wisdom Initiative designed to creatively empower women to speak out against domestic violence and to bring voice, healing and wisdom to women whose lives have been affected by oppression.

Call to action button for website to make a Traveling Postcard.

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
