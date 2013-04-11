Joey Grillo

type sketches

Joey Grillo
Joey Grillo
  • Save
type sketches typography vintage sketching letterforms retro pencil handrawn
Download color palette

taking a Skillshare class. I am getting into the grove by doing some random sketching of various logos, vintage posters etc...

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Joey Grillo
Joey Grillo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joey Grillo

View profile
    • Like