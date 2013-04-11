Mitya Neradzinsky

Gotodo

Mitya Neradzinsky
Mitya Neradzinsky
  • Save
Gotodo todo list manager calendar pen task green ios icon google lightroomapps neradzinsky mitya
Download color palette

My new icon for Go-Series applications.
Create for lightroomapps.com
I hope you enjoy it!

Mitya Neradzinsky
Mitya Neradzinsky

More by Mitya Neradzinsky

View profile
    • Like