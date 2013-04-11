Steve ✦ Lowtwait

School Grounds: Almost Done!

Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
  • Save
School Grounds: Almost Done! illustration poster ipad school building bushes bench architecture
Download color palette

I'm almost finished with this poster for a school fundraiser. Actually, everything in this shot is complete. Painted on my iPad.

4a69ee24900abb95222b86d141c70ac9
Rebound of
School Grounds: Color Rough
By Steve ✦ Lowtwait
View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait

More by Steve ✦ Lowtwait

View profile
    • Like