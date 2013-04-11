Doc Reed

Old & New Progress

Doc Reed
Doc Reed
Hire Me
  • Save
Old & New Progress light woodcut digital photoshop bible old new road old and new
Download color palette

Scanning in some ink textures this week has totally changed the direction i was intending to pursue for my Old & New Submission. Printmaking was one of the greatest classes offered in college. Trying to do a digital woodcut is much faster & cleaner, yet there is no substitute for the real thing.

652ad4a9176a2887f1ae409e43d25592
Rebound of
Old & New
By Glenn Thomas
View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Doc Reed
Doc Reed
Imagining designs for companies with a fire in their belly.
Hire Me

More by Doc Reed

View profile
    • Like