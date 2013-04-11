Paul Ranosa

Kali Koala

Paul Ranosa
Paul Ranosa
  • Save
Kali Koala kalibrr koala mascot shirt design y combinator
Download color palette

Kalibrr shirt design for the Y Combinator 2013 Demo Day

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Paul Ranosa
Paul Ranosa

More by Paul Ranosa

View profile
    • Like