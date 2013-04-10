Moe

Active Motors

Moe
Moe
  • Save
Active Motors active motors business cards used car cars dealership mechanic autosales consignments branding
Download color palette

Designed and branded everything from scratch. From the color scheme to the ordering of the cards themselves, all as a gift to my uncle.
What do you guys think?

Moe
Moe

More by Moe

View profile
    • Like