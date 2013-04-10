Pamela Jue

Mobile Paper Prototype

Mobile Paper Prototype paper prototype mobile sticky jots sketching wireframes stickies
Sneak peak at a mobile paper prototyping kit. Sign up at www.stickyjots.com if you want a kit!

Posted on Apr 10, 2013
