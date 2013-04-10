Jay Everyday

Cronies Iron On

Jay Everyday
Jay Everyday
Cronies Iron On type hand drawn lettering brush pen
I love the old iron ons of the 70s based around choppers and hot rods and have a bit of a collection so decided to have a play around with some highlighters and markers. Im having way too much fun with it im now going to pick up some fluro 1 Shot and fluro spraypaint and go large with it.

Posted on Apr 10, 2013
Jay Everyday
Jay Everyday

    • Like