Rails Install Fest

Rails Install Fest event logo design red black ruby on rails
Logo design for a startup event in Sydney for folks interested in tackling the installation and learning of Ruby on Rails. If you're in Sydney and are interested, check out http://reinteractive.net/service/installfest :-)

Posted on Apr 10, 2013
