Dia de los Diablos

Dia de los Diablos illustration graphite skull art
yeah, its pretty dark. i'll have you know i'm not any sort of satan worshiper, it was just something edgy and dark to do. keep an eye out for tshirts and patches of this soon!

Posted on Apr 10, 2013
