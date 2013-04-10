Aaron Benson

Everyone loves timelines! Right?

Everyone loves timelines! Right?
Redesign for My Big Campus is in the works. Icons most likely to change but these temporary ones are nice and crispy.

Posted on Apr 10, 2013
