Parrot Printing Logo branding printing parrot origami logo
Logo for a printing company called Parrot Printing. I wanted to incorporate the parrot and still have relation to what the company does (deal with paper). So I created the origami parrot.

Posted on Apr 10, 2013
Mark Wissa
